Granite Staters are sick. Many are (figuratively) sick over high drug prices and some are literally sick because they can’t afford their medications. But when money and health collide, good things can also happen. We can transcend partisanship. And so it begins in the New Hampshire Senate this month when three bills — with bi-partisan support — will test our elected leaders’ resolve to give Granite Staters relief from the negative effects of high drug prices crashing into their wallets and their health.
This is a tale of numbers. It’s a story about greed. It’s a story about health. On the numbers, more than 500,000 people over age 50 live in New Hampshire. The average older American takes 4.5 prescription drugs daily on a chronic basis. The average annual cost of prescription drug treatment increased 57.8% between 2012 and 2017 in New Hampshire. The annual income for Granite Staters increased 13.2% during this same period. If it seems like it’s increasingly harder to afford meds, this math may help explain why. By contrast, Big Pharma spent nearly $169 million in lobbying and more than $6 billion in advertising in 2018. Public filings indicate that, in 2019, the industry spent tens of thousands on more than a dozen lobbyists working in New Hampshire. Meanwhile, Americans often pay double what similar countries pay for the same name brand drugs. That’s the tale of the numbers.
Nearly 80% of every Big Pharma dollar goes to something other than research and development. So, the industry argument that price increases fund research and development doesn’t tell the entire story. And that may explain why more than 103,000 New Hampshire residents with diabetes or pre-diabetes have seen the cost of Lantus, which treats diabetes, increase from $2,907 per year to $4,702 between 2012 and 2017. Or it may explain why more than 36,000 Granite Staters with heart disease have seen Aggrenox, which treats heart disease, increase from $3,030 to $5,930 during this same time period. Many of these drugs are not new. It’s not about research; it’s about greed.
In 2017, 22% of New Hampshire residents stopped taking medication as prescribed due to cost. That’s wrong. And that’s where health and money really collide, without the cushioning of airbags. So, AARP New Hampshire is leading a coalition with New Futures to bring change, here in New Hampshire, to get some needed relief. A bi-partisan group of state senators and representatives are leading the charge to bring some needed relief. Governor Sununu also supports these bills. States such as Maine, Vermont and Florida have already taken meaningful action to stop the ongoing wreckage created when prescription drug prices collide with our health and well-being. So, now it’s our turn in New Hampshire.
These bills up for consideration here are good bills. They have been passed in other states. One will permit safe importation of drugs from Canada. Another creates a price review board to keep the industry honest and to keep an eye on prices to prevent the types of spikes described above. The third will prevent so-called, mid-year “formulary changes” that can occur to the detriment of patients.
This collision between greed, money and health is avoidable. Our elected officials are the crash protection and it is within their power to stop what some have simply accepted as inevitable. It now falls to them, our leaders in the New Hampshire Senate, the House and then Governor Sununu, to swiftly pass laws to protect Granite Staters from unreasonable and unaffordable prescription drug prices. None of our friends, family members or loved ones should need to choose between food and medicine. They deserve to avoid the crashes that thousands of us have had, and thousands more will have, when outrageous drug prices collide with our wallets and our health. As in any collision, lives can be saved or lost. It’s time for action. Skyrocketing drugs prices are no accident. It’s time to Stop Rx Greed.