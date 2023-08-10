NHL: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins

Bruins center Trent Frederic plays the puck against the New York Islanders during the third period of Saturday's game at TD Garden. Frederic scored twice in the Bruins' 6-2 win.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

In case there were any doubts last summer, Trent Frederic proved that he is a bona fide NHL player in 2022-23. He proved he’s more than just a fourth liner.

Still, as he is about to embark on his sixth full pro season, it’s not fully clear what the Bruin forward’s ceiling is, or even where he should play in the lineup.