The Baltimore Orioles reinstated outfielder Aaron Hicks from the 10-day injured list on Monday.
Top outfield prospect Colton Cowser was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room on the roster.
Hicks, 33, landed on the injured list on July 25 with a left hamstring strain.
He is batting .252 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 42 games since signing with the Orioles on May 30, four days after being released by the New York Yankees.
Hicks is a career .231 hitter with 107 homers and 376 RBIs in 940 games with the Minnesota Twins (2013-15), Yankees (2016-23) and Orioles.
Cowser, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 draft, made his major league debut on July 5. He returns to the minors after hitting .115 with no homers and four RBIs in 26 games.
