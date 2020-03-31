Like the restaurants they write about, the dining teams who canvass the state to bring you Our Gourmet every week have been knocked out of kilter by the response to the COVID-19 virus.
While we may still produce an occasional column during the shutdown, the idea of doing full reviews of restaurants that are trying to adjust to an entirely new business model seems somehow unfair. And galavanting around the state to try new places doesn’t seem like a good idea, either.
So here’s where you come in: If your favorite restaurant is still open, serving up its regular menu or a variation, let us know about it.
In 150 words or less, tell us why you recommend it, how well the food travels, how well it’s packed, and how it stacks up against the eat-in version.
Send your comments to ourgourmetUL@gmail.com.
We’ll check out your comments and publish a selection from time to time. And we might add your favorite spot to our list of places to have Our Gourmet check out when things get back to normal.