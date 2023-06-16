BASED ON a popular series of books by Diana Gabaldon that many libraries cannot keep in stock, the time-traveling period costume romance “Outlander” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) embarks on its seventh season.

For the uninitiated, “Outlander” begins as fetching British army nurse Claire (Caitriona Balfe), fresh from the horrors of World War II, embarks on her honeymoon in Scotland with her professor husband. There, she is supernaturally transported to the year 1743 and plunged into battles between the Scots and the English, among other incidents of 18th-century history.