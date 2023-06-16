BASED ON a popular series of books by Diana Gabaldon that many libraries cannot keep in stock, the time-traveling period costume romance “Outlander” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA) embarks on its seventh season.
For the uninitiated, “Outlander” begins as fetching British army nurse Claire (Caitriona Balfe), fresh from the horrors of World War II, embarks on her honeymoon in Scotland with her professor husband. There, she is supernaturally transported to the year 1743 and plunged into battles between the Scots and the English, among other incidents of 18th-century history.
Season seven begins as Claire awaits justice and/or execution in a North Carolina prison cell, just as the American War for Independence arrives in that colony.
Some may find the marriage of popular historical romance fiction with time travel one bridge of balderdash too many. For its fans, “Outlander” provides critic-proof catnip.
New episodes of “Outlander” will air weekly on “linear” cable TV and arrive at midnight Friday on the Starz app. Curiously, Starz also airs repeats of Friday’s “Outlander” on Sunday nights, once the most important night of the week for television, particularly premium cable. The first five seasons of “Outlander” can also be streamed on Netflix.
• “Outlander” isn’t the only hotly awaited series return. The speculative sci-fi series “Black Mirror” returns to Netflix for its sixth season.
All too fitting for a Netflix hit, the first installment of this season’s “Black Mirror” is entitled “Joan Is Awful” and concerns a woman who discovers that a prestige streaming service appears to have commissioned a series based on her own life. A drama in which she is portrayed by Salma Hayek!
Look for episodes featuring Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad”) and Rory Culkin (“Succession”) among others, over the course of its five-episode run. Written and created by Charlie Brooker.
• Netflix also streams the thriller sequel “Extraction 2,” starring Chris Hemsworth.
• The latest and, apparently, the most popular entry in the gold-prospecting-in-Alaska reality genre, “Hoffman Family Gold” (9 p.m., Discovery, TV-14) enters its second season following the shenanigans and prospects of a multi-generational mining operation. This season promises even more Teutul-like nuggets of contention between the gruff patriarch, Todd Hoffman, and his 20-something son, Hunter.
• Apple TV+ streams the second season of “Lovely Little Farm,” a blend of live actors and digitized critters that some may find adorable and others find somewhat creepy.
• Disney+ streams the 2023 documentary “Stan Lee,” a profile of the comic book writer behind so many characters in what has become known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
• Things are getting raw on the Roku Channel. Roku expands its roster of original programming with “Morimoto’s Sushi Master,” the first cooking competition show dedicated to the Japanese culinary artform.
Planned for today, the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy(R) Awards have been postponed until the resolution of the Writers Guild of America strike. CBS will air repeats of its regular Friday night lineup. See below.
Other highlights
• Coverage of the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Tournament (8 p.m., NBC).
• An intuitive detective overcomes the distrust of his uniformed colleagues to investigate a violent murder on the pilot episode of “Will Trent” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
• “Great Performances at the Met” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-24, check local listings) presents Cherubini’s “Medea,” starring Sondra Radvanovsky. Joyce DiDonato hosts.
• Anthony’s daughter is the sole eyewitness to a murder on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Jane Fonda and John Phillip Law star in the 1968 fantasy and comic book adaptation “Barbarella” (9:45 p.m., TCM, TV-MA), directed by Fonda’s then-husband Roger Vadim. The cast also included the Rolling Stones muse Anita Pallenberg, mime Marcel Marceau, Milo O’Shea and David Hemmings (“Blow-Up”).
Series notes
A convicted killer escapes from prison on “S.W.A.T.” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A tree falls in the woods on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ...”20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r).
Late night
Due to the Writers Guild strike, late night shows are in repeats.
Pete Buttigieg and Ina Garten on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Samuel L. Jackson, Neal Brennan and Wizkid on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... David Letterman and Dominique Fishback appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (11:35 p.m., ABC).
Rachel Maddow, Dylan McDermott and Rita Ora visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC) ... Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito and Madison Cunningham on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).
A 24-year-old moved to Maryland to work for the National Security Agency six months before joining the attack on the U.S. Capitol with followers of a movement whose founder is known for espousing white supremacist views, according to court filings.
The former first lady of the U.S. Virgin Islands helped financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein deal with the local bureaucracy, and she even received his input on new sex offender laws, JPMorgan Chase argues in its latest court filings.
A semitrailer collided with a bus carrying senior citizens on a rural highway in central Canada on Thursday morning, killing at least 15 people and injuring 10, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said, marking one of the deadliest road accidents in the country's recent history.
Heidi Starr's 9-year-old daughter last week was moments away from making the shot-put throws that would determine whether she advanced to the next level of competition. Then, a 67-year-old man took to the field and stood at the top of the throwing circle, stopping the elementary school track…
HONG KONG - Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the global rise of artificial intelligence (AI) with Bill Gates and said he welcomed U.S. firms including Microsoft to bring their AI tech to China, two sources familiar with the talks said.