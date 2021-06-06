Dr. Ann Forrest
The New Hampshire School Administrator Association has selected Contoocook Valley School District assistant superintendent Dr. Ann Forrest for the 2021 Outstanding Service Award. Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said, “Dr. Ann Forrest treats every student and staff member with dignity and respect, not only exemplifying a positive climate, but also creating an atmosphere that encourages others to do the same.” Her work to examine equity in the school district has led to the creation of an Equity Committee at the School Board level and is leading to larger conversations regarding equity across 11 schools and nine communities.