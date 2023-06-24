YOU’VE SEEN everything. OK, that’s impossible. But you’re not quite up to the latest sequel, cartoon reboot, classic movie do-over, intellectual property exploitation/regurgitation, Pixar creation, zombie film or hyper violent blow-’em-up about drug cartels in the suburbs foiled by a hit man’s bodyguard’s sister.

You’ve seen it all and found it wanting. And you’re not quite ready to settle down to “Pretty Woman” (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Saturday, E!, TV-PG) for the 947th time. You seek something distracting, diverting even.