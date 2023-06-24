YOU’VE SEEN everything. OK, that’s impossible. But you’re not quite up to the latest sequel, cartoon reboot, classic movie do-over, intellectual property exploitation/regurgitation, Pixar creation, zombie film or hyper violent blow-’em-up about drug cartels in the suburbs foiled by a hit man’s bodyguard’s sister.
You’ve seen it all and found it wanting. And you’re not quite ready to settle down to “Pretty Woman” (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Saturday, E!, TV-PG) for the 947th time. You seek something distracting, diverting even.
May I suggest an old show? Five years old, to be exact. The U.K. detective drama “Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators” (7 p.m. Saturday, Ovation, TV-PG) makes a domestic debut.
For the uninitiated, this series is effervescent without being entirely silly. It’s knowing and vaguely literate while not being cloying or affected, and nearly every scene teeters on the edge of ridiculous.
Set in the picturesque city of Stratford-on-Avon, a kind of theme park dedicated to Shakespeare productions, all things Bard and Tudor-period architecture, it takes the British detective jewel-box-village to new and absurd extremes.
Frank Hathaway (Mark Benton) is a former cop, thoroughly washed up. He’s slightly overweight and rumpled, short-tempered and forever in debt. Into his (professional) life steps Luella Shakespeare (Jo Jo Joyner, “Eastenders”), an attractive middle-aged hairdresser of considerable means who thinks her fiance is cheating on her. Not to give too much away (and spoil the pilot) but cheating he is, in rather spectacular ways that set up their detective partnership.
Frank has an assistant, Sebastian Brudenell (Patrick Walshe McBride), a well-trained but perennially out of work Shakespearean actor often seen at his desk in a period costume or tuning his lute. Like many of the characters here, he’s more than a bit of a stereotype. In his case, that of the bitterly clever overeducated type, always ready with a quote from Shakespeare, delivered in a manner fey, bitchy and condescending. He’s kind of delightful, and a good foil for his older superiors.
Frank may have been mustered from the force, but like nearly every ex-detective-turned-private eye (see “Ridley” below), he’s still on good terms with his old protege, in this case, the always-exasperated DI Christina Marlowe (Amber Aga). This Shakespeare-Marlowe reference is as highbrow as this gets, and viewers will miss little if they don’t get the joke — little of the show at least. A general lack of basic literacy is outside the jurisdiction of this column.
Not unlike “Midsomer Murders,” another addictive favorite, “Shakespeare” deals in murders of the contrived and rather bloodless variety, with the violence taking place offstage, as they say in the theater. The theme park Tudor setting keeps things slightly off-kilter, just this side of too much.
As stated above, “Shakespeare” is new to Ovation, but hardly new. Its four seasons can also be streamed on Britbox, the subscription service dedicated to British TV. It hardly breaks any new ground. In fact, it relishes the old. But it more than qualifies as diverting television, the kind that used to abound on cable outfits like USA (home to “Monk,” “Psych” and “Royal Pains”) but grew outmoded with the darker fare of “peak TV” and the streaming revolution.
• Paramount+ imports the U.K. limited-series heist drama series “The Gold,” based on the true story of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery of 26 million pounds worth of bullion by eight thieves, whose chief concern is getting rid of the loot. The cast includes Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”), Dominic Cooper (“Captain America”) and Charlotte Spencer.
Saturday highlights
• The Pittsburgh Maulers host the Michigan Panthers in USFL action (8 p.m., NBC). You know we’ve entered a cartoon universe when a team named the “Pittsburgh Maulers” is a real thing.
• The 2023 biopic “Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14) profiles the R&B singer.
• A lovelorn woman hires a matchmaker only to find herself in the arms of the matchmaker’s son in the 2023 romance “Make Me A Match” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). A Hallmark take on the Bollywood wedding spectacular genre. What could go wrong?
• A family reunion is interrupted by the onslaught of shuffling, undead flesh-eating monsters in the 2023 shocker “Evil Dead Rise” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA). Perhaps the only thing shocking about it is how formulaic and utterly expected such films have become.
• Several families commit to raise their kin in their hometown in the new series “Love & Marriage: Detroit” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-14).
• After a fall, a rattled former police detective (Jimmy Stewart) is hired to protect a mysterious woman (Kim Novak) from a seemingly supernatural threat in the 1958 thriller “Vertigo” (10 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): Ukraine’s child cancer patients in hospitals under Russian attack; the Saudi takeover of PGA golf and the kingdom’s use of sports to burnish its image, a practice known as “sportswashing; a profile of film composer Hans Zimmer.
• NASCAR action (7 p.m., NBC), live from Nashville, Tennessee.
• An old case haunts a retired detective on “Ridley” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• The great big city’s a wondrous toy, just made for a ghoul and boy on “The Walking Dead: Dead City” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
• A crime wave rocks Oxford on “Endeavour” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).
• Jocelyn seeks new allies on “The Idol” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA). This series, reportedly fraught with backstage drama, will not return for a second season.
Cult choice
Every time I awaken in the middle of a contemporary film entering its third hour or a “limited series” entering its ninth, I remind myself that the 1940 adaptation of “Pride & Prejudice” (2:15 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-PG) clocks in at 117 minutes, just under two. Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier star in an MGM production with a sparkling and economical script by Aldous Huxley and Jane Murfin. A great cast includes Edna May Oliver, one of the greatest character actors of all time.
Saturday series
A car crash claims a Naval officer on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Car smuggling can be murder on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., r, ABC, TV-PG).
Sunday series
On two episodes of “The Equalizer” (CBS, TV-14): a singer’s stalker won’t let her retire (8 p.m.); a parent’s desperate act (9 p.m.) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (8 p.m., ABC, PG) ... Cate Blanchett and Lily James star in the 2015 live-action version of Disney’s “Cinderella” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Old enemies find Olsen on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).