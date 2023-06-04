Oyster River

From left, Superintendent Dr. Jim Morse, Thomas Newkirk, Daniel Klein (back row) Chairwoman Denise Day, Heather Smith, Giana Gelsey (back row), Vice-Chairman Brian Cisneros, Matthew Bacon (back row), and student representative Paige Burt.

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE School Board Association has selected the Oyster River Cooperative School Board as its 2023 School Board of Excellence. The ORCSB excelled in every facet of school board leadership, with a particular emphasis on offering quality leadership that is student centered; seeking to improve its own board governance by engaging in a thoughtful and deliberate board self-evaluation process; ensuring that the board participate in professional development through training offered by NHSBA; partaking in long-range planning that involved broad-based, community-wide participation; and advancing anti-discrimination school board policies to ensure that all students are safe, respected and welcomed.