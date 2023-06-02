“AMERICAN MASTERS” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) presents the biographical profile “Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” As the subtitle implies, it explores how gay, trans and bisexual culture informed Richard’s audacious performance style and how it often conflicted with his culturally conservative upbringing.

Well, at least some aspects of that upbringing were conservative. As Richard explains in a wealth of interview footage, the first rock ‘n’ roll he ever heard was in church, where gospel music was delivered with shouts and whoops and accompanied by electric guitars and organ improvisation that might later be described as “funky.”