Pamela Blair, a dancer and actress whose small-town-to-Broadway story became part of the character Valerie in the original cast of “A Chorus Line” and who defined one of the show’s comedic highlights, a musical ode to cosmetic surgery and newfound curves, died July 23 at her home in Mesa, Ariz. She was 73.

A friend, Scott Withers, said Blair had long-standing health complications related to a nervous system disorder known as Clippers disease.