RURAL-MIGRATION

In this aerial view, buildings in downtown Bozeman, Montana, are seen. Bozeman is among the rural areas seeing increased migration.

 Bloomberg photo by Louise Johns

Rural America is booming, but the population growth that’s boosting local economies is also putting a strain on everything from schools to housing and roads.

The influx — which started during the pandemic — has continued even as COVID restrictions have lifted. The latest government data released just last month points to a second year of increases in 2022 after years of declines.