NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers

The Panthers’ Sam Reinhart, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Maple Leafs in Sunday night’s Game 3 of the teams’ playoff series. Florida leads the series, 3-0.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

SUNRISE, Fla. — The closing play was everywhere already by the time Sam Reinhart sat down to talk about it Sunday night. Big screens and small, social media and news channels, all showed the same move: Reinhart swooping out from behind the Toronto net to stuff in the game-winner for the Florida Panthers even as Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll tried to move into position.

“We’ve had a lot of guys stepping up that have big moments,’’ Reinhart said.