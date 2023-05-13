Almost 15 minutes had passed since the end of the Florida Panthers’ 3-2 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, and finally Matthew Tkachuk, the last player off the ice at Scotiabank Arena, strode into the visiting locker room. The Panthers’ latest celebration could finally begin.

Anthony Duclair held up the victory puck and presented it to “Wayne Chezsky,” better known as Nick Cousins, for his overtime series-winning goal. Tkachuk went over to hug Sergei Bobrovsky and Aleksander Barkov, and seemingly just about every staff member involved with the team. A group from Florida’s management team waited in the hallway outside the visitors’ locker room to give Bobrovsky a round of applause when the star goaltender finally emerged after his 50-save gem.