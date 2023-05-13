Almost 15 minutes had passed since the end of the Florida Panthers’ 3-2 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, and finally Matthew Tkachuk, the last player off the ice at Scotiabank Arena, strode into the visiting locker room. The Panthers’ latest celebration could finally begin.
Anthony Duclair held up the victory puck and presented it to “Wayne Chezsky,” better known as Nick Cousins, for his overtime series-winning goal. Tkachuk went over to hug Sergei Bobrovsky and Aleksander Barkov, and seemingly just about every staff member involved with the team. A group from Florida’s management team waited in the hallway outside the visitors’ locker room to give Bobrovsky a round of applause when the star goaltender finally emerged after his 50-save gem.
All the while, Paul Maurice watched, giddy.
“You walk into the room, it’s pure joy in there,” the coach said. “They’re fun. It’s fun to come to the rink. Even when we were losing, they’re still fun guys.”
The joy comes from the accomplishment, but also the journey.
As Tkachuk said Friday, “Nobody in the world thought we were going to be in this position right now.” The Panthers were nine points out of a postseason spot after Christmas, didn’t clinch their spot in the playoffs until the last week of the regular season and made it in by just one point, lost three of four to start their first-round series with the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins and have now improbably roared to life in the last three weeks to make the Eastern Conference finals by winning seven of eight.
It’s Florida’s first trip to the NHL conference finals since the Panthers made it all the way to the 1996 Stanley Cup Finals in only their third season of existence and it’s context everyone around the organization carries with them at least a little bit. It’s easier, though, for them to understand what this means in the context of this individual season, and particularly the players who have toiled away in South Florida for years and years, waiting to be part of a run like this one.
All-Star center Aleksander Barkov has been a Panther since 2013 and star defenseman Aaron Ekblad since 2014, and neither had even won a playoff series until last year, let alone gotten a chance to play for a spot in the finals. Bobrovsky fought through almost four full seasons of inconsistent play in Florida — and harsh criticism of his seven-year, $70 million contract — before he finally got to be the biggest reason the Panthers pulled off a second-round upset of the Maple Leafs in five games. Even newer fixtures, like General Manager Bill Zito and Maurice, fell under scrutiny because of just how poorly the regular season went a year after Florida won the Presidents’ Trophy.
The Panthers did not downplay this accomplishment, just like they didn’t downplay the significance of their first-round upset of Boston.
“It’s an unreal feeling,” Barkov said Friday. “To go to the Eastern Conference finals is a big deal for us and that’s all I can think right now.”
There was one big difference between this victory and their triumph in Round 1.
After the last two weeks, Florida almost came to expect this.
If the Panthers could beat the Bruins, they could beat anyone. They were underdogs, but that was all based on the regular season and an assumption that Florida, which had the fewest regular-season points of any playoff team, couldn’t possibly maintain its high level of play from the first round.
They quickly bucked those expectations. They stole Games 1 and 2 in Canada, won Game 3 at home to take a commanding series lead, lost a toss-up in Game 4 and then came back to Toronto to finish off their 4-1 series victory. It all took 11 days and the Panthers were celebrating another stunner less than two weeks after they won Game 7 in Boston to complete perhaps the biggest upset in NHL history.
The scenes were strikingly similar: Florida won in overtime on the road and the crowd, which just days earlier was anticipating something like a coronation, was shell-shocked with the suddenness of the ending.
“We deserve to enjoy this one tonight. It was a grind of a series, even though it was only five games,” Tkachuk said. “A lot of people weren’t expecting a lot from us, including a bunch of Leaf fans before this series.”
The superstar right wing smiled. He saw the viral videos of Maple Leafs fans, when the Panthers were creeping toward their upset of the Bruins last month, chanting, “We want Florida!”
“I don’t think they want Florida that much anymore,” he said. “I wasn’t hearing many of those after that game.”
At this point, anyone would be foolish to. The Panthers are much closer to the team they were last year than they were in the regular season, but really they’re a blend of those two in the best ways possible because they stuck with their new identity through a trying regular season, trusting it would pay off now.
They have the talent — with players like Ekblad, Barkov, Tkachuk, Bobrovsky and star defenseman Brandon Montour — to hang with anyone, and also the structure and attitude to win tighter games in the Cup playoffs.
It’s no coincidence Florida beat Toronto with defense, holding the high-powered Maple Leafs to two goals in every game. It was the focus from Day 1 of training camp to get tighter defensively and be content to win low-scoring games, even if it meant an occasional loss when some bounce went the wrong way.
“All year, we talked about that, how to play in these types of games. You don’t open up,” Barkov said. “It’s kind of paying off.”
Bring a second phone: One time in Paris, I lost my phone and I had to spend $2,000 for a new iPhone. I’ve also had a phone stolen on the beach in Rio — right out of my hand — and one that sank into the Aegean. So now I never discard my old iPhones.
The morning started promisingly enough, with two birds gobbling on the roost shortly after the first rays of light started to brighten the sky. Sitting in a ground blind tucked into a corner where a large field met an even larger woodlot — turkey decoys set up in front of us — excitement was…