PACT Act roundtable
Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas at the American Legion Sweeney Post 2 in Manchester on Wednesday, discussing the PACT Act.

 By Josie Albertson-Grove/New Hampshire Union Leader

After President Joe Biden signed the Honoring Our PACT Act, in one of the largest expansions of VA care in decades, leaders of New Hampshire veterans organizations met with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas to discuss the implementation of the new law, and what it will mean for New Hampshire.

The new law smooths the process to get Veterans Affairs health care and benefits. Veterans who served in certain places at certain times will no longer have to prove that certain health conditions were connected to their service. Instead, the VA is directed to assume that those conditions stemmed from a veteran’s military service, taking the onus off the veteran.