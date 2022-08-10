After President Joe Biden signed the Honoring Our PACT Act, in one of the largest expansions of VA care in decades, leaders of New Hampshire veterans organizations met with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas to discuss the implementation of the new law, and what it will mean for New Hampshire.
The new law smooths the process to get Veterans Affairs health care and benefits. Veterans who served in certain places at certain times will no longer have to prove that certain health conditions were connected to their service. Instead, the VA is directed to assume that those conditions stemmed from a veteran’s military service, taking the onus off the veteran.
Speaking with Hassan and several members of veterans service organizations at the American Legion Sweeney Post 2 in Manchester on Wednesday, Pappas said their offices have worked with veterans who were denied cancer treatment from the VA, or had to spend months tracking down documents. He and Hassan said they hoped the bill will be a relief to those veterans.
“This bill will ensure the burden isn’t on veterans’ shoulders anymore,” Pappas said.
The lengthy list of conditions includes a dozen cancers, including brain cancer and glioblastoma, as well as COPD and several respiratory conditions.
Sickness seemed all too common near burn pits, said Trooper Seth Gahr of the New Hampshire State Police and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, who are both veterans.
“Everyone in my unit was sick,” Gahr said. “I was sick for two years, every day, throwing up.”
Aldenberg lived next to a burn pit in Iraq during his National Guard deployments, and near the site of what he wondered might be radioactive waster in Uzbekistan.
“I don’t know what we lived on, but a pond we lived next to changed color every day,” Aldenberg said.
His service did not leave him with lasting physical injuries. But Aldenberg said he and veterans of his generation are always waiting for the other shoe to drop, waiting for the impact of years of exposure to toxic chemicals and radiation.
“When am I going to feel something? When am I going to go to the doctor, and they find something?” Aldenberg said. “There’s not a day when I don’t get up and say, is this the day I’m going to start coughing? Am I going to start glowing in the dark?”
Jokes about glowing in the dark is a way to talk about his worries with his family, Aldenberg said. Other veterans said they worried about the chemicals’ effects on their families too.
Since he served, Gahr said the children of several people he served with have special needs — he wonders if those are tied to the chemicals they breathed in from burn pits.
Robert Jaffin, of the Military Officers Association of America, said he has seen impacts of Agent Orange on the children of service members who served in Southeast Asia, when the carcinogenic herbicide was in wide use. He wondered if effects of such chemicals could even extend to grandchildren of people exposed to the chemical.
The new law includes some provisions for Vietnam-era veterans too, adding high blood pressure to the list of conditions the VA will presume are connected to Agent Orange exposure, and adding Air Force bases in Thailand to the list of places where people could have been exposed. Until now, Air Force veterans who flew into Vietnam from Thai bases had been largely left out of care for Agent Orange exposure.
John Graham, the past state commander for American Legion, said the PACT Act had been a top priority for the American Legion this year.
He remembered how slow the VA was to recognize the effects of exposure to Agent Orange. “And how many of our friends suffered from that,” Graham said.
Capacity concerns
With the VA’s shaky recent history of delivering service, leaders of veterans’ service organizations wondered about the administration’s capacity to handle a major expansion of benefits, and potentially 3.5 million new beneficiaries.
“My biggest concern is, how do we keep the VA on task?” asked Jaffin.
“I know that we have veterans that are struggling with things that are happening overseas,” said Paul Lloyd, adjutant of the New Hampshire Veterans of Foreign Wars. “My concern is if the VA is ready to help them.”
Hassan said the bill would phase in over several years, but agreed that Congress needed to stay vigilant.
Pappas pointed to a measure he authored that became part of the new law, requiring the VA to reform its hiring practices, and introducing hiring incentives for some positions. He hoped a stronger workforce would help deliver services veterans need.
Jaffin wondered if the estimated 3.5 million new beneficiaries will be only the tip of the iceberg — especially if Agent Orange and other chemicals are eventually found to have effects on the children and descendants of service members. “This is going to have an impact on a population the public doesn’t begin to understand.”
Hassan said she would urge the VA to consider asking patients about their children’s health conditions, to develop a more thorough understanding of potential multigenerational impacts of the chemicals.
The bill can’t undo damage done by decades of exposing servicemembers to toxic chemicals. But Pappas said he hoped more of those veterans would be able to get care through the VA.
Maybe, he said, knowing care is in reach will alleviate some of those veterans’ worries.
DEAR HELOISE: I love avocados, but my husband says they’re nothing but junk food. He claims that there is very little value in a fruit that is basically a lump of fat. Is it true that avocados are fattening and have very little nourishment?
As the coach of Oklahoma's Little League team noted, if one saw a different player, in a different game, get hit in the head with a pitch and then leave first base to walk to the mound, one "might think he was going out to punch the guy."
Jeremy Ryzhonkov was basking in the afterglow. The 11-year-old had just scored a big sale while working his lemonade stand at a busy intersection near his home in Everett, Wash. A man bought about $20 worth of snacks and drinks from Jeremy’s cooler, and the boy planned to use the profits to …