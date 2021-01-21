FRIDAY TEEMS with new streaming options. “Flack” debuts. The British-American series was supposed to appear on Pop last March, and has staggered through several on-demand platforms before arriving on Amazon Prime.
Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin stars as Robyn, an American transplant who moved to London with her sister Ruth (Genevieve Angelson) to escape from family issues back home. An unflappable publicist for a firm specializing in celebrities on the verge of career implosion, Robyn’s cool demeanor barely disguises her emotional turmoil.
Her firm is populated by mean-spirited barracudas. Both her boss Caroline (Sophie Okonedo) and best friend and colleague Eve (Lydia Wilson) spout brittle dismissive insults, each more quotable and dreadful than the last. They seem to be written more as meme-generators than characters. Melody (Rebecca Benson), the unpaid intern, appears to be the only human being in proximity and she serves as the butt of Eve’s caustic humor.
Robyn is clearly meant to be a difficult character of the Don Draper mold. But “Mad Men” had sympathetic characters and moments of dark humor. This inside-the-sausage-factory-of-publicity series might be easier to take if there was anybody to care about.
• Apple TV+ imports the Israeli series “Losing Alice.” Ayelet Zurer stars in the title role as a director, once known for provocative and erotic fare, who has since settled into motherhood, domestic bliss and a sporadic professional life directing commercials and mending other filmmaker’s scripts. Her complacency is challenged when she encounters Sophie (Lihi Kornowski), a young aspiring filmmaker whose boundary-pushing script has attracted a bidding war and the attention of Alice’s husband, David (Gal Toren), a movie sex symbol entering middle age.
Alice’s sense of self begins to evaporate as she begins to obsess about Sophie as a symbol of lost youth, desire and ambition.
This is the latest offering to represent the promise and pitfalls of streaming TV. Doled out in slow-moving 45-minute episodes, “Alice” turns what might have been a compelling and dreamlike 90-minute art-house film into a rather long slog.
• Actor and musician John Lurie created and scored “Painting With John” (11 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), a meditation on art and life and everything in between that is every bit as eccentric as its creator.
The title is a nod to “Fishing With John,” a cult TV series from the late ’90s that followed Lurie and his hipster pals (Tom Waits, Jim Jarmusch and Dennis Hopper) on fishing trips all over the world. For the most part, this new effort is a solo venture, asking us to watch Lurie as he works his brush and occasionally erupts in anecdotes and observations. Like Lurie’s “difficult” jazz score, “Painting” is not for everybody.
In many ways, “Painting” is a perfect companion piece to Netflix’s “Pretend It’s a City” with Fran Lebowitz. Both feature downtown denizens sharing stories and wisdom learned over some seven decades. Some of the observations even overlap. Lurie believes children make the most expressive painters because their sense of wonder hasn’t been educated out of them. Lebowitz enjoys conversation with the very young because they’ve yet to be filled with “cliches.”
Both series are like spending time with an old friend, albeit a cranky one. And like many meaningful conversations and experiences, both series unfold in short dollops.
• Netflix streams season two of the glass-blowing competition series “Blown Away.”
• Hulu streams “Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself,” a documentary of an illusionist’s stage performance piece.
Other highlights
• Elizabeth plots revenge on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) presents a concert of Mexican composers and musicians.
• Spilling secrets on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
TCM unspools two films about custody battles from 1979. Rick Schroeder, Jon Voight and Faye Dunaway star in “The Champ” (8 p.m., TV-14), and Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep battle it out in divorce court in “Kramer Vs. Kramer” (10:15 p.m., TV-MA). In the 1979 comedy “Manhattan,” Streep also played the bitter, divorced wife of Woody Allen’s character. It was that kind of year.
Series notes
Crime takes no break for quarantine on “MacGyver” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A new twist on snack food on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Improvisations on “Whose Line Is it Anyway?” (8 p.m. CW, TV-PG), followed by a repeat episode (8:30 p.m., TV-14).
An investigation sparks mayhem on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) ... “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (9:30 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Matthew McConaughey and Shawn Mendes are scheduled to appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS).