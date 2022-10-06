Home 8
Laconia
2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 baths, 1,800 square feet to 2,400 square feet
Development
New construction townhomes/ homes for sale
Now building “Life with a View” — a community of 48 contemporary-styled townhomes on an 8- acre site overlooking the big lake at Weirs Beach.
Architectural details and materials, interior styling and unique branding position Lookout Winnipesaukee as the ideal buyer’s opportunity for modern homes overlooking Lake Winnipesaukee in the Lakes Region.
Lookout offers five two- to three-bedroom floor plans to choose from ranging from 1,800 square feet to 2,100 square feet. Each townhome is to include an attached garage and private outdoor space.
Buyers can expect modern style and luxurious finishes throughout as well as oversized windows to take in the sweeping lake views.
On-site amenities including “Basecamp” — the community clubhouse, pool, fitness center and putting green.
Lace up your boots for site-walk and hard-hat tours.
