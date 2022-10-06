Home 9 (virtual)
HUOT TECH STUDENT BUILT HOME — A UNIQUE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE
Address: Virtual Online Viewing
1 bedroom, 1 bath, 430 square feet
Not for sale/new construction
This 12-foot-by-36-foot off-site custom-built home is the fifth home built by students and is known as TH-5. It was designed with a New England log cabin flair with warm caramel cedar exterior siding and rustic maple interior finish. The home includes many amenities including: radiant heat, hardwood floors, Pella windows and doors, refrigerator, gas range, washer/dryer and microwave.
It makes a perfect cabin for hunting or snowmobiling, a small starter home for a young couple or an in-law home — perfect for a homeowner who may already have land.
Additionally, it is expansion ready, should the homeowner wish to add a 3 season room.
Students at the Huot Technical Center learn many skills from building an entire house from start to finish. The program allows first- year students a good foundation of learning about the trades, safety and tools. Second-year students really begin to master building skills that they can use for the rest of their lives.
Upon completion, the net proceeds from the sale help fund the next Huot build project.
Ticket sales from the Parade of Homes tour also go toward this meaningful workforce development initiative — donations are always appreciated. (Note: The 2023 student built home is already under way. It is very similar to TH-5 and is available for sale.)
