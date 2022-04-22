IN WHAT CAN ONLY be a quirky programming coincidence, at least six new series arrive in tandem, echoing a show from another provider. Earvin Johnson, whose character (Quincy Isaiah) plays a vital role in HBO’s comic sports miniseries “Winning Time,” is profiled in the four-part miniseries “They Call Me Magic,” streaming on Apple TV+.
A larger-than-life figure, Johnson’s career proves that some of us are capable of a second, third and even fourth act. A key part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 1980s dynasty, Johnson shocked the world when he announced his HIV diagnosis at a time when it was considered all but a death sentence. He would go on to play on the Olympic basketball “Dream Team” and embark on a career as a business leader and social activist while raising a large family.
A week after Netflix launched “Anatomy of a Scandal,” Prime Video streams “A Very British Scandal.” Based on a true story, Claire Foy (“The Queen”) stars as the Duchess of Argyll, whose divorce from her dreadful husband became fodder for the tabloid press in the 1960s, fueled by the duke’s allegations of her promiscuity and sexual abandon.
“A Very British Scandal” departs from the superior 2018 miniseries “A Very English Scandal” (Prime Video) in its complete lack of humor. That production offered Hugh Grant a great role as a callow villain and Ben Whishaw the role of a lifetime as a rather naive victim.
Both “Scandal” and Netflix’s “Anatomy” feature great casts and are impressively produced. They are stylish yet dull, and are focused on unpleasant characters. Neither passes the “Why should we care?” test — at least for this very American viewer.
“Anatomy of a Scandal” stars Michelle Dockery, who will always be Lady Mary to “Downton Abbey” fans. Dan Stevens, who played Matthew, her husband on that series, arrives on Sunday as Watergate figure John Dean in Starz’s adaptation of the podcast “Gaslit.”
“Gaslit,” which stars Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell and Sean Penn as her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell, thematically overlaps Showtime’s new series “The First Lady,” particularly the segments when Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) is propelled into the spotlight after Watergate puts her husband (Aaron Eckhart) in the Oval Office.
• “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) explores the music and influence of American composer Aaron Copland, whose “Fanfare for the Common Man” was written to honor those engaged in the struggle against fascism during World War II. It went on to be used to introduce many sporting events and has been heard in movie scores.
In addition to the spare, triumphal “Fanfare,” Copland referenced folk tunes and popular music in works including “Appalachian Spring,” “Billy the Kid” and “Rodeo.”
In addition to composing several film scores himself, Copland had a huge influence on the genre, particularly in the music of mid-20th century Westerns and movies scored by Leonard Bernstein (“On the Waterfront”) and John Williams (“Superman”), among others.
• Streaming on Disney+, “Explorer: The Last Tepui” follows a climbing team to the Amazon, where they attempt the very first ascent up a 1,000-foot sheer cliff.
Also on Disney+, “The Biggest Little Farm: The Return” follows up on a 2018 documentary about a couple who left their busy lives in Los Angeles to work barren land in Ventura County, a 10-year effort that yields a bounty of organic foods.
This sequel “stars” a number of animals, including Georgie, an egret with a taste for gophers, Emma the pig and her newest litter and a lamb named Moe, who is convinced he’s a dog.
Other highlights
• The Chicago Bulls host the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA action (8:30 p.m., ABC).
• A filmmaker hoping to leave a livable planet for his daughter travels the globe in search of environmental solutions in the 2019 documentary “2040” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
• Frank displeases several generations of Reagans on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• Underwater zombies loom large in the 2021 shocker “Aquarium of the Dead” (10 p.m., TMCX, TV-MA).
Cult choice
TCM recalls the films of director Peter Bogdanovich, who died in January, including “Paper Moon” (8 p.m., TV-14), “The Last Picture Show” (10 p.m.) and “What’s Up Doc?” (12:15 a.m., TV-PG).
Series notes
Talented kids perform with a parent on “Come Dance with Me” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... After an abduction, the task force turns to Red on “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Another night in the ring on “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Betty Gilpin and Justine Skye on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Andy Cohen, Jeff Foxworthy and Brooke Colucci are scheduled to visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r).