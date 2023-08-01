YOU DON’T EVEN have to like hip-hop music to find the 2023 documentary “Mixtape” thought-provoking. Streaming on Paramount+, it recalls and celebrates a culture that straddled the line between art and theft.
Simply put, mixtapes were cassette compilations of the latest hits assembled by knowing DJs and sold as bootlegs on city street corners, where vendors faced frequent crackdowns and even arrest. Everything about mixtape culture reflected a hip-hop milieu that thrived on its own outlaw image.
Some record label executives saw the underground market as a drain on their bottom line, but others were savvy enough to realize that a song’s inclusion on a popular mixtape meant more than radio airplay. Corporations can promote any song, but mixtapes gave music a street “cred” that money could not buy.
The mixtape market survived to the era of the burned CD, but the name itself evokes the deeply analog nature of tapes, reels and rewinding, a vibe consistent with a music based on the manipulation, distortion and scratching of vinyl records.
The film includes interviews with Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Weezy and others who discuss the mixtape phenomenon and its importance to the 50-year history of the musical art form.
Well beyond hip hop, nostalgia for mixtapes reflects a yearning for an age before Napster and other services that allowed music consumers to download (or some might say purloin) gazillions of songs. Much more than mixtapes, that technological leap threatened the music industry (and all copyrighted creative endeavors) in ways that reverberate to this day.
While contemporary consumers can stream almost anything on services like Spotify or YouTube, the popularity of particular playlists and those who compile them fill some of the void left by the disappearance of mixtapes and their creators, but without the whiff of felony that gave these cassettes their funky allure.
Digital technology has put everyone in charge of their own cultural/intellectual consumer smorgasbord, but some still miss what used to be called curators, editors, “gatekeepers” (and even TV critics), who might point them to songs, films and series they might not have otherwise encountered.
• Speaking of lost culture, the streaming service Crackle offers a chance to watch a “lost” Roger Corman movie. Screened at the 2013 Sundance Film festival, the action comedy “Virtually Heroes” fell between the cracks of screen distribution. Ten years later, it’s back, starring Mark Hamill of “Star Wars” fame.
• Another oddity streaming on Crackle, as well as Roku, Peacock and Pluto, the 2018 satire “Dear Dictator” stars Odeya Rush as a surly 15-year-old student inspired by her teacher (Jason Biggs, “American Pie”) to send a letter to her personal role model. As a snarky lark, she writes to a notorious Latin American despot (Michael Caine), and they become a curious pair of pen pals, exchanging advice and commiseration.
The cast also includes Katie Holmes and Seth Green. More than a decade in gestation, the audacious script for “Dictator” emerged in creative circles as early as 2006. A weird mashup of political satire and teen-angst comedy, it was originally shopped around under the title “Coup d’Etat.”
Other highlights
• A teen reveals a major drug cache in exchange for protection on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• An online creep turns to blackmail on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A rave proves dangerous for a tech tycoon on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• “Iconic America” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) features San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.
Cult choice
Married “I Love Lucy” stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz appear in the 1954 vacation comedy “The Long, Long Trailer” (8 p.m., TCM, TV-PG) and as a troubled couple who need the intercession of an angel (James Mason) in the 1956 fantasy “Forever Darling” (10 p.m., TCM, TV-G). The couple divorced in 1960.
Due to the Writers Guild strike, all late night shows are reruns. Jimmy Fallon welcomes Brendan Fraser, Tan France and Lizzie McAlpine on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Danny DeVito, Tegan and Sara and Raghav Mehrotra visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).
