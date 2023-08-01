YOU DON’T EVEN have to like hip-hop music to find the 2023 documentary “Mixtape” thought-provoking. Streaming on Paramount+, it recalls and celebrates a culture that straddled the line between art and theft.

Simply put, mixtapes were cassette compilations of the latest hits assembled by knowing DJs and sold as bootlegs on city street corners, where vendors faced frequent crackdowns and even arrest. Everything about mixtape culture reflected a hip-hop milieu that thrived on its own outlaw image.