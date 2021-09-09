Parking passes required for air show Sep 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A parking pass is required to get into the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show at Pease Air National Guard Base in Portsmouth.Passes must be purchased online in advance, and will not be available at the gate.Saturday parking passes are sold out. A limited number of Sunday passes ($25 and $75) was still available on Thursday afternoon.Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 a.m., with flying demonstrations from noon to 4 p.m.For more information, go to thunderovernewhampshire.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesA former Marine was pulled over for following a truck too closely. Police took nearly $87,000 of his cash.North Country rallies to help couple's 6 orphaned childrenState to clear homeless camp near highway next week9 people facing felonies in Walmart shoplifting, theft incidentsBAE Systems opens new Manchester office, looking to hire hundredsManchester man charged after allegedly driving 135 mph with two young kids in carDear Abby: Wife finally explains closetful of unworn jewelryCaptured Rhode Island fugitive clocked at 113 mph, crashed after tires deflatedPolice: Manchester man tried to film under girl's skirt at Mall of NHSticker shock: Manchester residents upset with revaluation speak out Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Collections20th annual Cruising Downtown classic car event on Elm StreetLancaster FairFEEDNH.org charitable golf tournamentSilver Linings Senior Healthy Living ExpoOver the Edge 2021 Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT