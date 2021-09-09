A parking pass is required to get into the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show at Pease Air National Guard Base in Portsmouth.

Passes must be purchased online in advance, and will not be available at the gate.

Saturday parking passes are sold out. A limited number of Sunday passes ($25 and $75) was still available on Thursday afternoon.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 a.m., with flying demonstrations from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, go to thunderovernewhampshire.com