Parkland Medical Center has been named a top achiever in Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award. The distinction places Parkland Medical Center in the top 5 percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for patient safety by Healthgrades. This is the second consecutive year Parkland has been recognized in the top 5% nationally for the Patient Safety Excellence Award.
“Being recognized as a top 5% hospital in the nation for patient safety validates the strong commitment to excellence that Parkland Medical Center staff and providers demonstrate every day,” said John Skevington, CEO of Parkland Medical Center. “Parkland is committed to patient safety and providing a quality health care experience for all of our patients and their families. This award recognizes that commitment to patient safety and speaks to our team’s dedication to adhering to the highest quality standards in patient care.”
The Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award evaluates the safety and quality of care at a hospital by measuring the rate at which serious, potentially preventable complications and adverse events occurred in the hospital.
According to data provided by Healthgrades, from 2017 through 2019, there were 190,273 potentially preventable patient safety events among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals. And, if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to hospitals performing better than expected on each of 13 Patient Safety Indicators (PSIs) evaluated by Healthgrades, on average, 106,052 patient safety events could have been avoided.
During this time frame, four patient safety indicators accounted for 72 percent of all patient safety events (collapsed lung, hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, pressure or bed sores and catheter-related bloodstream infections). Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:
• 50.3 percent less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
• 60.3 percent less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
• 66.5 percent less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
• 65.4 percent less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.
“The importance of hospital quality is now at the forefront of consumer’s minds, especially as we continue to navigate COVID-19. We congratulate the recipients of the Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award for their ongoing commitment to upholding the highest quality standards for their patients and communities,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer, Healthgrades.
In addition to the Patient Safety Excellence Award, Parkland Medical Center is the only hospital in New Hampshire to receive a Leapfrog ‘A’ hospital safety grade for the past nine consecutive terms.