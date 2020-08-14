Parkland Medical Center was awarded an “A” from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, marking a seventh consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Grade for the hospital. The designation recognizes Parkland Medical Center’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.
Parkland is the only hospital in New Hampshire to receive an “A” Grade Hospital Safety score for the past seven consecutive terms and is one of only two New Hampshire hospitals for this term to receive an “A” grade.
“Throughout this pandemic and as part of our ongoing commitment to excellence, our physicians and staff continuously implement best practices to ensure our patients receive safe, high-quality care,” said John Skevington, CEO of Parkland Medical Center. “Receiving the Leapfrog Hospital Safety “A” Grade for a seventh consecutive time as a national top performer in patient safety is a validation of the commitment our entire staff makes to the communities we serve every day and demonstrates how we continue to be a leader for patient safety in New Hampshire.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Parkland Medical Center. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
To see Parkland Medical Center’s full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.