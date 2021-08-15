Parkland Medical Center continues to be a leader in the field of robotic surgery, and now offers robotically navigated spine surgery, resulting in faster recovery and return to normal daily activities for patients. Parkland is the first hospital in New Hampshire to offer this new technology for robotic spine surgery.
“In addition to being the first New Hampshire hospital to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval certification for Spine Surgery, we are proud to expand our robotics capabilities with spine surgery and really become a destination for patients in need of back and spine care treatment in southern New Hampshire and beyond,” said John Skevington, chief executive officer at Parkland Medical Center.
The navigation platform system provides less invasive surgical options for several complex spinal and orthopedic procedures. Additionally, spine surgeons at Parkland Medical Center will use the system for placing screws in a variety of procedures and using less invasive procedures through this technology.
“The ExcelsiusGPS navigation platform is designed to enhance safety and accuracy within the operating room and provides improved visualization of patient anatomy through the procedure to help optimize patient treatment and outcomes,” said Dr. Christian Klare, spine surgeon at Parkland Medical Center. “Providing the highest quality of care for our patients is a top priority and our spine care team is excited about this advanced technology to further help individuals who are suffering from spine disorders resume daily activities pain free.”
Spine conditions treated at Parkland Medical Center include: cervical spine disease, degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, osteoarthritis, sciatica, spinal stenosis, scoliosis, spine fractures and spondylolisthesis.
For more information about Spine Care at Parkland Medical Center, call 877-642-2362.