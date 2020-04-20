Local police, fire and EMS agencies from around Derry and Southern New Hampshire paid tribute to Parkland Medical Center staff with a drive-by parade around the hospital on Thursday.
Emergency apparatus paraded around the hospital for two laps before the emergency vehicles stopped and first responders applauded staff members for two minutes for their efforts in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are incredibly thankful for all of the local police, fire and EMS agencies who organized and participated in this heartfelt parade tribute for all of our dedicated nurses, physicians and staff,” John Skevington, CEO of Parkland Medical Center, said in a statement.
He said the recognition “was incredibly moving and meant so much to our staff.”
“On behalf of Parkland, we are truly appreciative of the support received from first responders today, and every day. Together as a community, our extraordinary efforts to care for and protect our patients, each other, and our communities will help us persevere through these challenging times.”