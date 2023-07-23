Parkland Medical Center is pleased to bring 24/7 emergency care services to Plaistow with its new freestanding emergency room, which is expected to open later this summer.
Located at 26 Plaistow Road, the new ER will be staffed with board-certified and board-eligible emergency room physicians and nurses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and will provide the same services as an emergency room that is housed within the walls of a hospital.
“In an emergency situation, every minute matters,” said Dr. Marc Grossman, medical director of Parkland Medical Center’s ER. “Having 24/7 access to emergency medicine physicians close to home for residents in the Plaistow area will save lives and enhance patient recovery.”
Designed to meet the community’s needs, the nearly 10,000-square-foot freestanding ER will feature:
• Full-service emergency care – the same services offered at hospital-based ERs
• Walk-in and ambulance entrances
• 10 private treatment rooms
• CT capabilities
• Digital ultrasound and diagnostic X-rays
• On-site laboratory
“With a commitment to patient care as our focus, we are filling a gap by bringing high-quality emergency services to Plaistow and southern New Hampshire, which continues to see significant growth,” said John Skevington, chief executive officer of Parkland Medical Center. “This facility will also have the same advanced medical technologies and life-saving services that are available at our main ER on the Parkland Medical Center campus and will be similar to our sister hospital Portsmouth Regional Hospital’s freestanding Dover and Seabrook ER locations. With this new ER conveniently located along the busy Route 125 corridor, patients who live and work in this area will be able to receive services faster, resulting in better health outcomes.”
For more information and updates about the new Plaistow Emergency Room, visit PlaistowER.com.
