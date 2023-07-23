Plaistow Emergency

A rendering of the new 24/7 Emergency Room in Plaistow, run by Parkland Medical Center, set to open later this summer.

 Photo Provided by HCA Healthcare

Parkland Medical Center is pleased to bring 24/7 emergency care services to Plaistow with its new freestanding emergency room, which is expected to open later this summer.

Located at 26 Plaistow Road, the new ER will be staffed with board-certified and board-eligible emergency room physicians and nurses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and will provide the same services as an emergency room that is housed within the walls of a hospital.