FILE PHOTO: Pat Sajak to retire from record TV stint as 'Wheel of Fortune' host

“Wheel of Fortune” game show host Pat Sajak watches the third period of an NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Rangers at Staples Center in 2019.

LOS ANGELES — Pat Sajak, the enduring master of ceremonies for “Wheel of Fortune,” plans to retire at the end of his upcoming record 41st year hosting one of American television’s longest-running game shows, he said on Monday.

Sajak, 76, made the announcement on Twitter, but gave no precise reason for opting to call it quits next year, saying only “the time has come.”