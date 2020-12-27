It could have been a late season battle for AFC East supremacy.
Instead, Buffalo has already run away with the division, the Patriots are mathematically eliminated, and they’re not likely to give second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham a start either.
So why watch Monday Night Football? Plenty of reasons. Let’s get to the preview and find them:
The biggest storyline: Bill Belichick is sticking with Cam Newton.
Though the Patriots have nothing to play for in the standings the next two weeks and Cam Newton’s contract expires at the season’s end, Bill Belichick hasn’t been compelled to start Stidham, his second-year quarterback, offering a couple terse exchanges on the topic.
On a Saturday afternoon conference call, Josh McDaniels said they don’t need to see Stidham start to know where he’s at right now.
“That’s coach’s decision and I honor whatever he makes in terms of those choices. We work as hard as we can to get everybody ready to go. I’ve seen plenty of Jarrett in practice. I see him every day. I’ve seen him for two years. I’m confident that I understand where Jarrett is at in his development,” McDaniels said. “But I also know that our job is to try to go out there and win two football games that we have left. So that starts with Buffalo Monday night. Cam’s done a great job of preparing this week.
“Those choices are Bill’s. Whatever he chooses, that’s what we’re going to do, and I feel confident going in with the plan that we have right now.”
Belichick hasn’t wanted to engage in conversation about the thought process behind his decision. On Monday afternoon, the coach had a blunt back and forth on WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni and Fauria Show when asked about it.
Lou Merloni: “So coach, listen I know you were just talking about not scoring a touchdown in a couple games. I know it’s not just one person, but could a change at quarterback kinda help you guys get in the end zone?”
Belichick: “Yeah I mean we’ve talked about that.”
Merloni: “So is Cam still your starter this week?”
Belichick: “We’ve talked about that question. It’s been several weeks and we continue to ask the same question. I’m done with it.”
Merloni: “And I understand that. But I think now that you guys, I know you’ve been eliminated from the playoffs officially, I was just wondering with a couple games left does anything change as far as that goes?”
Belichick: “You ask the same question every week, Lou. Yeah, every week you ask me if something’s changed. And I told you I’ve already answered —”
Merloni: “It has changed though because you guys have been eliminated. Maybe you look at Stidham the last two weeks?”
[15 second pause]
Glenn Ordway: “OK.”
Merloni: “No, I’m just saying because I do wonder what that fine line — how do you balance it, right? Watching Cam Newton play, I think myself and people that watch it, there’s a struggle with him moving the football down the field, throwing the football. And we just look at it. I don’t know if Stidham’s not showing what he needs in practice once you’re eliminated to give him a couple games just to see what he looks like in a game as a starter.”
Belichick: “Yeah, Yeah. Great point, Lou.”
Bills offense vs. Patriots defense
Stefon Diggs vs. JC Jackson, round 2?
With Stephon Gilmore home nursing a knee injury, JC Jackson was tasked with Stefon Diggs when the teams met in November. The third-year cornerback held his own, intercepting one Josh Allen attempt to force New England’s only turnover. Diggs finished with six receptions for 92 yards in a 24-21 Bills win, but 41 of those came on one grab after the cornerback lost his footing.
Afterwards, Jackson said he believed his performance against the NFL’s top receiver proved he could be a No. 1 cornerback in this league.
“I mean, of course. Why not,” Jackson said. “I’m a playmaker just like (Diggs is) a playmaker.”
With Gilmore done for the season, we’ll likely see if Jackson can hold his own again this Monday.
Can the Patriots stop the run?
This one is simple: If the Patriots let the Bills bully them on the ground, they’ve got no shot.
Earlier this season in Buffalo, New England couldn’t stop the run. Zack Moss and Devin Singletary both ran for over 80 yards. It’s been a season-long problem with seemingly no solution; the run defense was gashed again last weekend in Miami.
Patriots offense vs. Bills defense
Can Newton reward his coach’s faith?
Through the highs and lows, Belichick has stood by Newton all season long.
The Patriots haven’t found the end zone in back-to-back losses, and the task doesn’t get any easier with a stingy Bills defense. Newton says to win the game, the Patriots need to play on their terms.
“We just have to make sure that we dictate to them, and not allow them to dictate to us, because we’ve seen on film multiple times where they kind of bare down and put the onus on the offense and dare them to beat you. That’s what we can’t (have) happen,” Newton said. “We have to stay on schedule, offensively, not only moving the ball but actually executing more in the red zone and actually scoring touchdowns (instead of) field goals. Can’t just settle for field goals. We just have to make sure that we maximize on scoring opportunities.”
2. Will Jakobi Meyers keep building momentum?
Meyers was solid in the teams’ first meeting, catching six passes for 58 yards, four of which went for first downs.
The second-year receiver has been a bright spot in an offense without many of them, and credits his emergence to getting up to speed mentally.
“I was really panicky last year,” Meyers said. “I wasn’t sure — I probably would know the right thing, but I wasn’t 100% sure that I did. So hopefully, I would just put it in God’s hands. It was like maybe I’ll go out and do something right. But this year, I definitely was a lot more confident. I understood not only my position, but everybody else’s position. I was able to help out there a little bit more. So, I’m definitely a lot more confident. Hopefully I can build on that going into next year.”