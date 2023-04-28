NFL: NFL Draft

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the New England Patriots 17th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

A month ago, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts on the NFL draft. He was counting on the addition of youth to help get his team over the hump.

“I look to the addition of draft choices to make a difference,” Kraft said at the owners’ meetings.