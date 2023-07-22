The New England Patriots placed offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, special teamer Cody Davis and defensive tackle Justus Tavai on the physically unable to perform list.
The good news?
The New England Patriots placed offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, special teamer Cody Davis and defensive tackle Justus Tavai on the physically unable to perform list.
The good news?
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who missed all of the spring workouts, including mini-camp due to a knee problem, looks like he’ll be good to go for the start of training camp this week.
Onwenu, who had offseason ankle surgery after suffering an injury in the final regular-season game against Buffalo, also missed all of the early camps. He’s a vital cog on the offensive line, having emerged as one of the top guards in the league last season.
He’s also in a contract year, entering the final year of his rookie deal, so all of that bears watching.
Davis has been rehabbing after ACL surgery. He’s one of the team’s core special team players along with Matthew Slater.
Tavai, who is the brother of linebacker Jahlani Tavai, was signed in mid-May, then released a few weeks later, and ultimately brought back. He’s now on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury. That won’t help him nab one of the final 53 spots on the roster.
The trio can be activated from the PUP list at any time.
The Patriots announced the dates and times for the first four practices this season. All four are open to the public. They are: Wednesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and next Sunday at a time to be determined.
Gates will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The dates and times for further training camp practice sessions (including next Sunday) will be announced at a later date.
Once again, the Patriots will hold activities alongside the practices at Gillette Stadium, with a variety of concession stands and attractions for fans.
The team also announced that autographs will be planned after practice sessions each day. As always, practices are free to watch and do not require admission. Parking is also free.
Corlee Morris has dieted throughout her adult life.
The quality of classroom teaching plunged during the pandemic, contributing to the standstill in academic recovery for students across the country, according to a report released Wednesday.
WASHINGTON - President Biden, 80, and former president Donald Trump, 77, are among the luckier ones.
Generra Peck had just finished a 5K spartan race at Nationals Park in Washington in September 2021 when the phone call came from Ron and Casey DeSantis.
An energy drink from two YouTube personalities has exploded in popularity, primarily due to social media marketing, worrying pediatricians because of its caffeine content.
Excessive drinking during the covid-19 pandemic increased alcoholic liver disease deaths so much that the condition killed more Californians than car accidents or breast cancer, a KFF Health News analysis has found.
NAMED FOR THEIR polka-dot-like markings, spotted turtles have declined throughout most of their range, which stretches from Maine south along the Atlantic coastal plain to northern Florida, and from western New York into the eastern Great Lakes states. This species is listed as threatened or…
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.