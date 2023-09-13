FOXBOROUGH — A pair of Patriots offensive linemen likely suffered concussions in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Trent Brown and Sidy Sow both missed Wednesday afternoon’s practice because they’re now in the concussion protocol. Just a week into the season, the Patriots’ offensive line is in rough shape, as Cole Strange (knee) and Mike Onwenu (ankle) were limited once again, while David Andrews is dealing with a new hamstring injury.