Patriots outside linebacker Dont’a Hightower talks with defensive back Jonathan Jones before a 2019 game.

As soon as Dont’a Hightower came to New England, the linebacker made an impact. For the nine seasons he played, the captain and Pro Bowler was always a great fit for the Patriots and Bill Belichick’s defense.

That’s how he’ll be remembered.