PAUL SCHMIDT, vice-president and principal of CMA Engineers Inc. of Portsmouth, has been named the 2021 New Hampshire Engineer of the Year.
The New Hampshire Society of Professional Engineers nominated Schmidt based on his record of professional accomplishments, service to his profession, record of contributions to his community, and dedication to his family. Schmidt is an environmental engineer managing water, wastewater and solid waste projects.
Schmidt has been an active member of the New Hampshire engineering community for more than 25 years and is a previous New Hampshire Young Engineer of the Year award recipient and Fellow of the National Society of Professional Engineers. He received a BSCE from Clarkson University and an M.S. in Environmental Engineering from the University of Massachusetts. He is a licensed professional engineer in New Hampshire and Maine.
Schmidt provides project development for CMA Engineers, managing high-level projects and mentoring younger staff. In addition to significant project work statewide, he managed the implementation of an innovative solid waste/wastewater project in Berlin that was selected as the New Hampshire Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award in 2014.
The project was described as “the essence of good engineering” by the president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, as the project was accorded one of two annual national project awards by ASCE.
Schmidt masterfully balances his drive and passion for engineering while giving back to his profession and community. He has been actively involved in multiple New Hampshire engineering organizations including the New Hampshire Society of Professional Engineers where he has held national and state positions and the Solid Waste Association of North America – Northern New England, where he currently serves as treasurer.
Schmidt and his wife Cathy reside in Stratham with their daughter, Andrea, and son, Adam. They are active in their community and volunteer their time to a number of local, state, and national charities.
COVID-19 concerns have delayed the award presentation. Schmidt will be officially honored at the 2022 Engineers Week Awards Banquet & Exhibition.