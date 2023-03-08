WOMEN-PAY-BG

Overall, women make around 83% of what men do in the US. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Luke Sharrett

Never-married women are the fastest growing cohort in the labor market. Yet, as their ranks have swelled their wage gap has, too.

The group’s median weekly earnings are 92.1% of what men who have never married make, a new report from Wells Fargo released Wednesday found. That gap has increased from a decade ago, when they brought in 95.8% of what men did.