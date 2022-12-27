NEW YORK — A Rhode Island man found himself in a jam at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Dec. 22 after a TSA officer found parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun inside two jars of peanut butter.
The .22-caliber gun parts were wrapped in plastic and pushed into the peanut butter. The gun’s magazine was loaded with bullets, according to a TSA press release.
When the checked bag triggered an alarm in an X-ray unit, a TSA officer opened the bag and found the concealed firearm parts. TSA officials notified the Port Authority Police, who confiscated the items, tracked down the traveler in the terminal and arrested him.
Authorities did not identify the man, other than to say he is from Rhode Island.
“The gun parts were artfully concealed in two smooth creamy jars of peanut butter, but there was certainly nothing smooth about the way the man went about trying to smuggle his gun,” said John Essig, TSA’s federal security director for JFK Airport.
“Our officers are good at their jobs and are focused on their mission — especially during the busy holiday travel period,” Essig said.
Travelers may transport their firearms in checked baggage if they have a proper permit and the gun is properly packed. Guns and firearm parts must be unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.
Replica firearms must also be transported in checked luggage.
Civil penalties for attempting to bring undeclared weapons onto a flight can stretch up to $15,000, depending on mitigating circumstances.
