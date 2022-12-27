PB and Gun

A disassembled .22-caliber handgun was found jammed into two jars of peanut butter in a checked suitcase last week at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

 TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION

NEW YORK — A Rhode Island man found himself in a jam at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Dec. 22 after a TSA officer found parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun inside two jars of peanut butter.

The .22-caliber gun parts were wrapped in plastic and pushed into the peanut butter. The gun’s magazine was loaded with bullets, according to a TSA press release.