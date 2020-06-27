After four years of filming and production, a documentary on the Merrimack River will premiere on New Hampshire PBS next month.
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests and conservation photographer and filmmaker Jerry Monkman teamed up for the project, “The Merrimack: River at Risk.” It will air at 9 p.m. on July 25.
The film spotlights the threats the river and the watershed face now and in the future, according to the filmmakers. Conservationist and New Hampshire native Leah Hart is the program’s host.
The Forest Society worked for years to figure out ways to highlight parts of the Merrimack River valley to protect the water quality of the river, said Jack Savage, the society’s president and film’s producer. The organization has worked to protect the watershed since 1901.
While more than 80% of the Merrimack watershed is still undeveloped and largely forested, nonprofit American Rivers named it one of the most endangered rivers in the United States in 2016.
“For many of us, we kind of lost contact with the river,” Savage said. “We whiz along the highway at 65 to 70 miles an hour or we cross it multiple times, sometimes on a daily basis, and yet I’ve run into people who weren’t even clear where the river started or where the mouth of the river was.”
He knew the organization needed to raise awareness. That’s when Monkman jumped on board.
“At its core, it is a journey of discovery along the Merrimack River,” Savage said.
During the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century, cities such as Manchester used the river to power manufacturing plants. The river became heavily polluted as a result of industrial growth, but thanks to the Clean Water Act of 1972, the Merrimack has been cleaned up considerably over the past 50 years, according to the society.
However, Savage is worried about the pace of development along the southern part of the watershed.
“We still need housing, we still need businesses, we still need roads, but we need to do that while simultaneously protecting some of the important forest land that flank the banks, streams and the river itself,” Savage said.
The project had been in the works for four years, though not full-time, according to Monkman.
“The biggest challenge was the more we got into it, the more we learned,” he said. “It was good, but it kept throwing us off the track a little from where we were headed. The challenge is trying to stay focused.”
Monkman has been making films for more than a decade after being a still photographer for 25 years.
“I’m really happy about it,” he said. “About a year ago we hit a creative wall, so I wasn’t sure if we would ever break through and finish the project. And about six to eight months we had a breakthrough that allowed us to finish it and tell the story.”
The film, which runs approximately 54 minutes, airs on New Hampshire PBS, Channel 11.1 (over-the-air), 2/802 Comcast, YouTube TV and online at nhpbs.org/merrimackriver at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, and again on New Hampshire PBS Explore Channel 11.2 (over-the-air) and 11/801 (Comcast) at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.
“It reflects the importance of the work we see needing to be done in the Merrimack River watershed,” Savage said. “We are in a moment in time when it is still possible to protect drinking water quality by protecting forest land along the watershed.”
For information go to forestsociety.org/riveratrisk.