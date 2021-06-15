AS NOVELIST William Faulkner wrote, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” Battles over remembrance, interpretation, “cancellation” and censorship of history take center stage in the 2021 documentary “Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are),” streaming today on Peacock. The film was begun in 2016 and meets with individuals north and south of the Mason-Dixon line to discuss the different ways the history of the Civil War has been taught and interpreted, commemorated and celebrated.
The recent publication of the 1619 Project, commemorating the 400th anniversary of slavery and the centrality of slave exploitation in the American story, has sparked a backlash and even legislation to ban it from the curriculum in classrooms. Skirmishes over historical interpretation and the content of textbooks is hardly new, or unique to the United States. There have been frequent protests and riots staged by Koreans and Chinese outraged by ways that Japanese teach (or don’t teach) their students about WWII-era atrocities.
If American popular culture has any consistent theme when it comes to history, it can be called “creative amnesia with a reactionary undercurrent.” In both “Birth of a Nation” (1915) and “Gone With the Wind,” (1939) the whip-holding slave masters of the 1852 novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” became Hollywood heroes and underdogs in a new 20th-century art form.
These fanciful inversions aren’t unique to the Civil War. Just a few years after the United States withdrew from a conflict that left more than a million Vietnamese dead, movies like “The Deer Hunter” depicted Americans as the victims of savages forcing them to play Russian roulette. The absurdity exploded with the wildly popular “Rambo” movies, which traded in fairy tales of hidden prisoners of war and a U.S. government that conspired to betray them, a message that deliberately echoed the “stab-in-the-back” myth that circulated in Germany in the years before Hitler rose to power.
As we see in “Civil War” and in the frenzied hysteria over “Critical Race Theory” whipped up on Fox News and elsewhere, battles over the past aren’t about history at all. They’re about political power and who gets to be powerful enough to define “what really happened.”
As Winston Churchill once wrote, “History will be kind to me. For I intend to write it.”
