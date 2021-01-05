A person died after being struck by a vehicle and dragged for a mile in the Boston neighborhood of Charlestown on Tuesday, according to Boston Police who say they’ve located a “vehicle of interest” in connection with the gruesome crash.
The vehicle initially hit the pedestrian near the Charlestown Navy Yard around 11:30 a.m. The vehicle then apparently dragged the victim for a mile to Charlestown’s City Square.
Upon arrival, Boston police officers found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle fled the area, according to police who said they have found a “vehicle of interest” in connection with the crash. Police did not say where the vehicle was located, and whether the driver has been found.
Police are still seeking the public’s help in the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed anything are being asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.