HUDSON — A 41-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in what police said was a hit-and-run crash in Hudson on Thursday.
The Hudson Police Department said the alleged driver who left the scene, Jacob Velasquez, 33, of Hudson, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a Class B felony, and conduct after an accident.
According to police, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Richman at Winding Hollow roads for the crash at about 6:35 p.m. Crews found the injured 41-year-old pedestrian, but police said the operator of the vehicle involved had fled the scene.
The victim was transported by the Hudson Fire Department to a nearby location, where he was picked up by a medical helicopter and flown to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.
Police said the investigation, which included the department's Crash Reconstruction Team, determined the vehicle involved was a 2019 Subaru WRX sedan, with the driver identified as Velasquez.
Velasquez was arrested and released on cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Hillsboro County Superior Court South in Nashua on May 4.
Police revealed on Saturday that the victim is in stable condition.
Police said the case remains under investigation. Any witnesses or individuals with information should contact Officer Francis McInnis at 603-886-6011.
