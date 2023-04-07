Peeps (copy)

The maker of Peeps faces a controversy over the use of red dye No. 3 in its products.

 Stacy Zarin Goldberg//for The Washington Post

With its iconic Peeps on blast only days before Easter weekend, Just Born Quality Confections — which makes the popular marshmallow treats — is attempting to fight back. Earlier this week, Consumer Reports called out the company over its use of the long controversial red dye No. 3, which the watchdog group referred to as a “dangerous food chemical.”

Red dye No. 3 is a coloring agent used in the pink and purple Peeps, as well as other Just Born candies such as Hot Tamales. Consumer Reports says it began riding the candy maker to remove the dye in mid-March, when it mailed a letter to executives. The group claims that request went nowhere, so this week it upped the pressure by releasing a petition unsubtly titled “End Red Dye 3 in Peeps!” that so far has attracted more than 16,000 signatures.