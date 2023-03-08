Pelham’s Zach James outscored Laconia by himself, pouring in 34 points in the Pythons’ 69-31 victory over top seed Laconia in a Division II boys basketball semifinal on Tuesday night at Sanborn Regional High.
James was joined in double-figures scoring by Dom Herrling, who hit for 17 points — and also held top Laconia scorer Kayden Roberts to five points.
The fifth-seeded Pythons will battle No. 2 Pembroke Academy in Sunday’s championship (10 a.m.) at UNH’s Lundholm Gym. The Spartans beat Oyster River 70-49 in Tuesday night’s other semifinal.
Girls hockey state semifinals
Bishop Guertin 8, Brady/Trinity/Londonderry 1: Jenna Lynch scored five goals, Jasmine Shattuck, Jill Scanlon and Haley Gagne scored one goal each, and Gracie Menicci added three assists for the Cardinals.
Scarlet Casey had a solid game in net for BG, which will battle Oyster River/Portsmouth in the state final on Saturday at the SNHU Arena in Manchester (time TBD).
