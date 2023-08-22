Pelham players
Pelham High players celebrate their 35-6 Division II championship win over Souhegan last fall.

MEMPHIS Patterson doesn’t know what it feels like to lose a varsity football game, and, as you probably assumed, he’s in no rush to find out.

Patterson, a center/defensive tackle, is in the conversation — or at least he should be — when people talk about the best NHIAA football player in Division II. He’s entering his senior season on a Pelham High School team that’s seeking its fourth straight state championship.