MEMPHIS Patterson doesn’t know what it feels like to lose a varsity football game, and, as you probably assumed, he’s in no rush to find out.
Patterson, a center/defensive tackle, is in the conversation — or at least he should be — when people talk about the best NHIAA football player in Division II. He’s entering his senior season on a Pelham High School team that’s seeking its fourth straight state championship.
The Pythons won the Division III title in 2020 and 2021, and beat Souhegan High School in last year’s Division II championship game.
“Same expectations as always,” Patterson said Monday, following a scrimmage between Pelham and Merrimack. “We have a veteran line and I think that’s pretty key. Running backs can learn their stuff pretty easy, but you have to block for them, so with a veteran line, I think that will help us reach our ending goal of another ring.
“At the same time, you have to work hard. It’s not like your birthday that happens every year. You have to work for a championship.”
Pelham had a talented senior class last year — the Pythons had four players selected to play in the CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game — but, despite that loss of talent, it would probably be a mistake to not include Pelham among the Division II contenders this season.
Graduation took its toll on Pelham’s offensive skill position players, but Pelham coach Tom Babaian will build his offense around an offensive line that features four returning starters. Junior Nick Muise will take over at QB after starting for Pelham’s junior varsity team last year.
“(Muise is) brand new as a junior, but he’s playing like he has a year under his belt,” guard/linebacker Aiden Lynch said. “Not worried at all.”
Patterson and Lynch are among the returnees on a defense that many thought was the strength of last year’s Pelham team. The Pythons limited their opponents to 101 points in 12 games last season.
“I think we have a lot to see, but the expectation is there, ‘Next guy up,’” Babain said. “We’ll see what we have by the end of camp.”
According to several national media outlets, Pelham’s 30-game winning streak is the fourth-longest active winning streak nationally in 11-man high school football. The Pythons went 8-0 in 2020, 10-0 in 2021 and 12-0 last season.
Andale High School in Kansas has won 51 straight and will begin the 2023 season with the longest winning streak in the country. Plymouth holds the longest winning streak in NHIAA history (57 games). That streak ended when Kennett beat Plymouth 20-9 in 2010.
“I don’t think about the winning streak,” Lynch said. “I just think about a state championship. The goal is to go undefeated, but the main prize is that championship.”
Babaian said he has addressed the program’s winning streak with his team, but only to let them know the streak will serve as motivation for Pelham’s opponents this year.
The coach has also reminded them that the only thing that matters now is what happens this season.
“New season, new challenges,” Babaian said. “Our opponents don’t care how many games we’ve won. They just want to beat us.
“We’ve talked about having a bullseye on our backs. But we also talk about maturity and how what’s in front of you is the most important thing. That’s what we’re focused on.”
