Footage filmed on Jan. 6, 2021, shows a frustrated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) telling aides that she wanted to punch Donald Trump, and lawmakers pleading for the National Guard to be deployed as supporters of the former president forced their way into the Capitol.

The videos of congressional leaders immediately before and during the Capitol riot, aired for the first time by CNN on Thursday evening, were taken by Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, a documentary filmmaker working with HBO. Other parts of the footage were played earlier Thursday at a Jan. 6 House Committee hearing, which ended in a unanimous vote to subpoena Trump.