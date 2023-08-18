PELOTON-BG

A Peloton stationary bike at the company's showroom in Walnut Creek, California, U.S., on Feb. 7, 2022. 

 Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris

Peloton Interactive, the seller of upscale home-gym equipment, wants to be known as something else: a workplace perk.

The company is going after business clients -- especially small and midsize firms -- by making it easier for them to offer Peloton services to employees and customers. The push, called Peloton for Business, is an attempt to gain a bigger foothold in seven areas: hotels, corporate wellness, apartment buildings, education, health care and neighborhood gyms.