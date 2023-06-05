Pence announces

Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen are introduced by Iowa Sen. Senator Joni Ernst during the senator’s Roast and Ride event on June 3, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS

Former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork to run for president Monday, setting up a clash with former running mate Donald Trump in an increasingly crowded battle for the future of the Republican party.

Pence, 63, will formally announce his candidacy Wednesday in Iowa, according to people familiar with his plans.