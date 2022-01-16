JILL KIMBALL, president of North Country Toastmasters, knew she needed a boost in 2011. “I was working for the Littleton Coin Company, and they wanted me to sell coins online — on QVC,” Kimball recalled. “I’m from Boston, I talk fast and I talk with my hands. I wasn’t scared, but I wanted to put my best face forward.”
Kimball researched public speaking programs, including the Dale Carnegie system and classes at community college. She ended up in Toastmasters and has been an active member since then.
“I learned skills I could use in my professional life, skills I could use in my private life,” Kimball said. “And we sold out of coins!”
If your “new year, new me” includes better leadership skills, the venerable public speaking program could be for you. With chapters from Coos County to Nashua/Hudson, it offers coaching for the whole person, whether you’re prepping for a wedding toast or national television.
The origin story
Toastmasters International had its informal beginning in 1905, when Ralph Smedley was director of education at the YMCA in Bloomington, Illinois. Smedley saw a need for the young men of the community to learn how to plan meetings, form committees and, most of all, present their ideas in public. The first meeting was held in March 1905, and Smedley and other older, experienced men heard and evaluated the speeches and encouraged the speakers. The idea resurfaced when Smedley took a position with the Y in Santa Ana, California, and he was able to sell colleagues on the idea of a public speaking and leadership club. Club 1 of Toastmasters International held its first meeting Oct. 22, 1924.
Smedley’s concept grew and there are currently 300,000 Toastmasters members in 149 countries and 15,800 clubs.
How it works
Part of the training is how to host a meeting and formulate an agenda, a process that has been valuable to Kimball. One part of the meeting is Table Topics, a form of impromptu speaking similar to the “elevator pitch.”
For each meeting, she said, the group assigns a Table Topics master, who in turn comes up with the theme. It could be something like Ringing in the New Year, your first car, or pets. One time the Table Topics master did a theme around the color yellow. Participants have one minute to come up with a beginning, middle and end. “We’ve had some really cool things come out of Table Topics,” Kimball recalled.
After Table Topics, one or two members give a prepared speech, and the group evaluates their efforts. “We use the ‘sandwich technique,’” Kimball said. “You say something positive, then something they could improve, then something positive.”
While the educational material gives some guidelines, there have been some outliers, Kimball mused. In her 11 years with the program, she has seen some speakers go “off the rails” with inappropriate material. “A couple of years ago, we had a member who was very political,” she said. “We even had a meeting about it.”
One of the evaluation points, she said, is, “You have to know your audience. Is your content relatable? If it’s too divisive, too contentious, it won’t resonate well.”
She’s seen other content that was “less than the middle of the road,” Kimball added. Usually, the appropriateness can be taken care of in the evaluation process. But if the tone of the material continues, there could be a vote to remove the person from the club, she added.
“You need to think about your whole audience,” Kimball noted.
More than just a speech
Tom Goodwin, vice president of membership for the Lakes Region Toastmasters, joined Toastmasters in 2007 while living on the West Coast. He originally joined to help him through a career change, from software engineer to financial planner. But when he got the presentation skills he needed, he stayed on, finding more skills to help him in professional and volunteer endeavors. He’s used Toastmaster-acquired talents in the Lions Club, his country club, and as a board member of a local museum and its fundraising campaign.
Being an effective speaker is part of becoming an effective leader, according to Goodwin. The best place to do that is in a supportive environment where one can get comfortable speaking and leading. Goodwin said, “People join for the speaking skills. They stay for the leadership skills.”
For Sheila Oranch, vice-president of public relations for White Mountain Toastmasters, the program’s value goes far beyond public speaking. “It’s not about talking,” she said. “It’s about understanding your audience, what you want to communicate, what you want the outcome to be.
“It’s a program where people help themselves by helping others,” Oranch said. “We learn by doing and helping others.”
Why is she still a member? “I’m ‘addicted’ to watching other people blossom,” Oranch said.
She’s also “addicted” to applauding the effort, if not the outcome. Oranch said she relishes the moment when members stand up and clap for a speech, even if it wasn’t 100 percent perfect. “There’s that unconditional positive regard for you, just for trying,” she noted.
And there’s a third reason why she’s stuck with Toastmasters, Oranch said with a laugh. “It’s like any other skill. I’m not perfect yet!”
Evaluating and evolving
Oranch has a long history with the club and remembers when the content at meetings wasn’t so appropriate: a time when the club was men-only and the jokes often focused on women, and not in a positive way. She joined in 1974, on the cusp of change in the country and in the club. Her father had helped found a local club, and Oranch, then a young mom, “wanted to be something besides Donna Reed.” Toastmasters had officially begun allowing female members the year before, and just in time, she noted: “In 1973 there was a federal law established that any organization that met on federal property could not practice discrimination.”
The first woman admitted to her local club was the nurse for an insurance company, and Oranch, not yet a member, recalled how the woman looked at her induction. “She wore a dove-gray suit, with her hair up,” Oranch recalled. “My father later told me they wanted the first female member to be a professional woman with dignity, so she wouldn’t threaten the men in the club.”
Oranch found her own place, learning not only to speak but to hear. “I was born talking,” she said with a laugh, “but ‘talking’ isn’t necessarily communicating.”
As one of the first woman members, she saw a definite change in the style of humor and the speech topics. “One man had been out of the area for six months,” she recalled. “He came back and there were women in the room. None of his ‘jokes’ worked anymore. He had to learn a whole new style of humor.”
After the admission of women, other barriers were quick to crumble. Toastmasters opened itself to different racial groups and expanded its social reach. “One guy brought his plumber,” Oranch said. “Before that, it was just guys in suits.”
The expansion brought skills to members of all professions, but it also brought a new pool of members to Toastmasters, according to Oranch.
Leading in tough times
According to Kimball, the organization moved from workbooks to an online format a few years ago. Members do a self-evaluation to determine which path they want to take, and train through online teaching modules. “They can move on to different paths and skill levels,” Kimball said.
But the members still present their speeches in person, or since the pandemic, on platforms such as Zoom.
“We were meeting in person for a while, and now, due to the COVID surge, we’re back on Zoom,” Kimball noted of her club. But that’s given the clubs another skill to learn, she added.
“We’re learning how to present ourselves on Zoom,” she said. “We just had a module on the best lighting, and how to make a backdrop.”
Members can take their best speeches and compete on district, national and even international stages, though that has dimmed a bit since COVID, Kimball said.
In addition to honing Zoom skills, there’s another upside to the club in the COVID years, Goodwin noted. Prior to the pandemic, New Hampshire’s 27 clubs were defined by geography. If you lived in Nashua/Hudson, you spoke and evaluated in the Gate City area. If you lived in the Lakes Region, you attended a Lakes Region club. Since COVID, all the clubs have gone virtual or to hybrid models. While his Lakes Region club originally drew from Laconia, Moultonborough, Meredith and the like, virtual meetings allow Toastmasters to have visitors from Rhode Island, North Carolina and even Australia. “It’s more which meeting fits your schedule, or your style,” he said, noting that each club has a slightly different culture.
