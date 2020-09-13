Boston’s Martin Perez won for the first time in seven starts, Christian Arroyo homered for the second straight game, and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-3, on Sunday afternoon at St. Petersburg, Fla.
Perez (3-4) tossed five innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits with six strikeouts. It was his first victory since Aug. 5, when he and four relievers combined on a 5-0 win at Tropicana Field — the only shutout against the Rays this year.
Both Arroyo and Christian Vazquez slugged two-run homers, Rafael Devers went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, and Yairo Munoz had two hits, a double, two runs and a stolen base.
The win gave the Red Sox (17-31) a split of the four-game series, but the Rays (30-17) claimed seven of 10 against their division rival in the just-completed season series.
Matt Barnes allowed one hit and fanned two in a scoreless ninth for his sixth save in nine opportunities.