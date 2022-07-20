Vermont State Police have identified Detective Sgts. Jesse Robson and Samuel Truex as the troopers who fired at Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend Mary Anderson.
Brattleboro police patrol officer Ryder Carbone also fired his department-issued shotgun during the encounter with Davis.
Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, police fired at Davis when he pulled a knife and lunged at officers following a short foot pursuit, according to the state police.
Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass., died following the shooting in West Brattleboro.
The officers were approaching Davis to speak to him about Anderson’s death.
Anderson, of Harvard, Mass., was found dead inside her blue Toyota Tacoma truck, which had been sought as part of the missing-persons investigation, in Brattleboro just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
While the fatal shooting is under investigation, the investigation into Anderson’s disappearance and death is ongoing.
The state police are looking to speak to anyone in New England — specifically Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont — who might have seen Anderson, Davis or her truck between late Saturday night and early Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information can contact Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600.
