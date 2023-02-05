Pervez Musharraf, the Pakistani army general who seized power in 1999 and ruled the Muslim-majority nation for nine tumultuous years as president before being forced from office, died Feb. 5 in Dubai, where he lived in exile while undergoing medical treatment. He was 79.
His death was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai, according to Pakistani media outlets. No details of his death were released, but Gen. Musharraf was battling a rare internal disease called amyloidosis, in which excess protein builds up in organs and tissue and eventually disrupts heart function.
Gen. Musharraf’s tenure as president coincided with dramatic events abroad that thrust Pakistan into sharp international focus and left it awkwardly pulled between the Muslim world and the West.
A career soldier who was a U.S. ally in a society with growing anti-American leanings, Gen. Musharraf succumbed to political ambition and used autocratic methods to prolong his rule, only to relinquish it under mounting public pressure.
The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan forced Gen. Musharraf to choose between Pakistan’s alliance with the Afghan Taliban and Washington’s demand for cooperation in the war on terrorism. His decision to side with the West was unpopular at home and helped fuel violent Islamist groups that have terrorized Pakistan ever since.
Gen. Musharraf’s rule began with a bloodless coup on Oct. 12, 1999, when he was army chief. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had attempted to fire the general, who was flying home from a conference overseas, but army officials foiled the plot, and Sharif was arrested.
The coup was condemned abroad but welcomed in Pakistan, where Sharif was seen as corrupt and the public had long been accustomed to army interventions.
Gen. Musharraf, who was 56 at the time, cut a figure that was difficult to define. A career army officer, he held numerous commands and served in the highly trained Special Services Group. He detested the elitism of civilian politics, which he called “sham democracy.” But he was also a well-educated diplomat’s son, a moderate Muslim and an admirer of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the army officer who founded modern Turkey.
Once in charge, Gen. Musharraf laid out a sweeping agenda of reform. He pledged to depoliticize state institutions, make government accountable, tackle social ills, revive the economy and curb the exploitation of religion by Islamic fundamentalists.
“Fifty-two years ago, we started with a beacon of hope, and today ... we stand in darkness,” he declared after the coup. He cast himself as a reluctant usurper of civilian rule, determined to resurrect the failed promise of Pakistan’s founding in 1947 after its traumatic partition from India.
SCOTT KING and George Hormell hiked the 420-mile distance from east to west across Arizona in 14 days, covering an average of 30 miles per day. They were walking from Maine to California in honor of the Bicentennial of the American Revolution. Their unique project was sponsored by their comm…
WASHINGTON - President Biden and former president Donald Trump may have each drawn a record number of votes in 2020, but at this early stage in the 2024 election cycle, Americans show little enthusiasm for a rematch between the two well-known yet unpopular leaders, according to a Washington …
WASHINGTON — Republican lawmakers on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden for waiting days to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated over the United States, accusing him of showing weakness toward China and initially trying to keep the breach of U.S. airspace undisclosed.
When New York City's overdose prevention center detects an unusually potent bag of illegal fentanyl, it quickly sends out a "bad batch alert" on the "canary network" to warn other drug users of the urgent danger.