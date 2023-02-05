Pervez Musharraf, the Pakistani army general who seized power in 1999 and ruled the Muslim-majority nation for nine tumultuous years as president before being forced from office, died Feb. 5 in Dubai, where he lived in exile while undergoing medical treatment. He was 79.

His death was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai, according to Pakistani media outlets. No details of his death were released, but Gen. Musharraf was battling a rare internal disease called amyloidosis, in which excess protein builds up in organs and tissue and eventually disrupts heart function.