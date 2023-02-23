THERE’S NO accounting for taste. In my review of last Thursday’s debut of “Animal Control” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG), I felt that the Joel McHale vehicle and buddy-cop-inspired sitcom put too much emphasis on workplace shenanigans and pranks and did not spend enough time with its titular “Animal” stars, a potential source of mirth superior to doughnut jokes and poop humor.

If I thought “Control” was at fault for not accentuating critters enough, some were outraged that it used them too much, or at all.