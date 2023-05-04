WHAT IF your first impulse is to hate a show and its star, an impulse that has already been baked into the “comedy”? Just because Pete Davidson seems to want you to punch him in the face doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t.

Former “SNL” regular Davidson stars in the new half-hour comedy “Bupkis,” streaming on Peacock. The show has attracted a remarkable cast, including “Goodfellas” star Joe Pesci, “Sopranos” star Edie Falco and “Everybody Loves Raymond” stars Ray Romano and Brad Garrett.